Profund Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $279.58 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.