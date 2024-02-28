Profund Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage
Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $279.58 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.