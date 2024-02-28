Profund Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,154 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

