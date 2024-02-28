Profund Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $559.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $559.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

