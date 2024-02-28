Profund Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

