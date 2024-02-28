Profund Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,695 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Geron worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Geron by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 23,589,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after buying an additional 5,824,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

