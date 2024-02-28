Profund Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

