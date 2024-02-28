Profund Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 223,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Catalent by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Catalent by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,260 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %

Catalent stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.