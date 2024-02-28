Profund Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $241.40 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

