Profund Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.