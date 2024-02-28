Profund Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

