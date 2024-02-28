Profund Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

ITW opened at $261.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

