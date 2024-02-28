Profund Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $89,767.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $89,767.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth Dipietro sold 8,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $331,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,281.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,057 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

