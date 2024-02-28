Profund Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

