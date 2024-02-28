Profund Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shell Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

