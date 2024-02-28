Profund Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OII shares. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.51.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

