Profund Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Vericel by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Trading Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -208.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.