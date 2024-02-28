Profund Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 56.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $392,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 45.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 327,940 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 19.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 64,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 9.7% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,899,876.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,270,981 shares of company stock valued at $38,246,272. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Confluent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

