Profund Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.