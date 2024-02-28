Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE OGN opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

