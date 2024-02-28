Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,673 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 18.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVL. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Nuvalent

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $2,274,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $378,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684 over the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.