Profund Advisors LLC Invests $732,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Carvana by 1,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.98 and a beta of 3.19.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $2,438,809. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

