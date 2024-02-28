Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.