Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,461,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after buying an additional 287,831 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 56,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 235,164 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.