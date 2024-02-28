Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA opened at $314.00 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $318.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

