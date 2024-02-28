Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.17%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.