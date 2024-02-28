Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,184,000 after buying an additional 451,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 123,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

