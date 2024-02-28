Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $458.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.91 and a 200 day moving average of $456.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

