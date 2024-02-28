Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $17,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $17,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $89,767.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,370 shares in the company, valued at $264,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,057. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ CERE opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

CERE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.