Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 21.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 379,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,305 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in BOX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,942,000 after purchasing an additional 349,976 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 111,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 37.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

