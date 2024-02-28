Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuvalent by 2.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 124,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $89.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $3,663,432.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $378,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,145,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

