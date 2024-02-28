Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,674,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $14,450,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Insider Activity

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

