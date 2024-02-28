Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $315.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.73. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

