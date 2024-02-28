Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,900 shares of company stock worth $40,224,844 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $151.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

