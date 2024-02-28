Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE LBRT opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

