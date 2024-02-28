Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,226 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.41% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

