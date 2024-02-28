Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,196,000 after buying an additional 273,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,278,000 after purchasing an additional 502,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Veracyte Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.