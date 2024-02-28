Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 628,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 101,213 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 87.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 19.4% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in APA by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in APA by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

