Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

