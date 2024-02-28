Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYGN. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

View Our Latest Report on Myriad Genetics

About Myriad Genetics

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.