Profund Advisors LLC Sells 11,355 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 61,919 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 176.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

