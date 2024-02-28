Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 469,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,996 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

