Profund Advisors LLC Sells 14,092 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

UMC stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

