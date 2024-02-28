Profund Advisors LLC Sells 14,835 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.