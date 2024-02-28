Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE YUM opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

