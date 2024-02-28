Profund Advisors LLC Sells 190,068 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190,068 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Ardelyx worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARDX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $320,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,315,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 915,971 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 176.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,441 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,258.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,566 shares of company stock worth $2,559,771. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardelyx

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

