Profund Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAPFree Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 40.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 107,206 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in SAP by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 58.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $189.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.89.

SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.