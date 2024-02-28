Profund Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 40.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 107,206 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in SAP by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 58.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $189.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.89.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

