Profund Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.89. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

