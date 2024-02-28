Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 181.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cactus by 510.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after buying an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cactus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 471,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $23,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cactus by 25.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 369,003 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Up 0.7 %

WHD stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.