Profund Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.