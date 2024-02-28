Profund Advisors LLC Sells 78,315 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of bluebird bio worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio Trading Up 19.9 %
BLUE opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.68.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
